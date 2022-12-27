Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Trims Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:DX opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 155.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,369,463.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DX. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dynex Capital to $13.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Dynex Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

