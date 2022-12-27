Rublix (RBLX) Price Reaches $0.0180 on Top Exchanges

Rublix (RBLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Rublix has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Rublix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rublix has a market capitalization of $373,443.15 and approximately $34.30 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rublix

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io.

Rublix Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.01801135 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $34.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

