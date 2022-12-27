Sabal Trust CO Acquires 4,519 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.62 and a 200-day moving average of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $364.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

