Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.4% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 22,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,175 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $125,464.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,157.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,836 shares of company stock worth $28,048,456. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $129.44 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $260.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 462.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.39 and a 200-day moving average of $159.65.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.