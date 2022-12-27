Saltmarble Price Reaches $16.32 on Major Exchanges (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Saltmarble token can now be bought for approximately $16.32 or 0.00096899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Saltmarble has a total market cap of $793.00 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Saltmarble Token Profile

Saltmarble launched on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,600,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 16.09308465 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,089,649.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

