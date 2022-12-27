SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €130.00 ($138.30) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($122.34) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($122.34) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($118.09) target price on SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($132.98) price target on SAP in a report on Monday, December 12th.

SAP Trading Down 0.2 %

ETR SAP opened at €97.38 ($103.60) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. SAP has a one year low of €79.58 ($84.66) and a one year high of €125.40 ($133.40). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €100.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €92.27.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

