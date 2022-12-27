Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires New Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 2,052.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

SWN stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The business’s revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

