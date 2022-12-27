Saxon Interests Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PFE opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $59.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

