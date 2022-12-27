Saxon Interests Inc. Has $213,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Saxon Interests Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $685,157,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $18,016,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average of $62.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

