Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Cummins by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $241.26 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $254.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,363,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

