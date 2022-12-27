Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 9.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 137,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,655,000 after buying an additional 36,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,663,000. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 71,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $83.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

