Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Lifted by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,935,000 after buying an additional 3,254,049 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,202,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,300,000 after buying an additional 2,335,725 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,112,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 495,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,597,000 after purchasing an additional 288,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,104,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,269,000 after purchasing an additional 200,966 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $81.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average is $66.03.

