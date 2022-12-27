Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,430 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 1.1% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,383,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972,352 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,241,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,728,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,899,000 after purchasing an additional 182,964 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $26.54.

