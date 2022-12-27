Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHB opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

