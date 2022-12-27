Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 945,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63,891 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $42,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE SEE opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

