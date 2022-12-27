Secret (SIE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $17.00 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. Secret has a market cap of $17.00 million and $4,840.15 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00115093 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00196772 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00043188 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00055012 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00565852 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,143.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

