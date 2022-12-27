SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives GBX 1,087.17 Average PT from Analysts

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,087.17 ($13.12).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 985 ($11.89) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.86) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,150 ($13.88) to GBX 960 ($11.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.55) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

LON SGRO opened at GBX 760 ($9.17) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 795.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 892.74. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 669.20 ($8.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,508 ($18.20). The stock has a market cap of £9.19 billion and a PE ratio of 224.19.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

