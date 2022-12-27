Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 550,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,696 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $31,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at $17,294,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,888,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,317 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 886.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 860,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,496,000 after acquiring an additional 773,471 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at $43,454,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 39.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,145,000 after buying an additional 237,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.87 million. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,736. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

