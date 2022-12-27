SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives $2,329.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,329.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGSOY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SGS from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

SGSOY stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. SGS has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $33.82.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

