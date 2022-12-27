Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.71.
SCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. ATB Capital raised their price target on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Insider Transactions at Shawcor
In related news, Senior Officer Simon Laurence Dewey sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$54,965.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,526 shares in the company, valued at C$285,973.16.
Shawcor Company Profile
Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.
