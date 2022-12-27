Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SHL. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($66.06) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($68.09) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($61.70) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

ETR:SHL opened at €45.64 ($48.55) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion and a PE ratio of 27.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is €48.02. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €40.32 ($42.89) and a 12 month high of €67.44 ($71.74).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.