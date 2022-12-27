Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €62.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($66.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €64.00 ($68.09) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($61.70) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

SHL opened at €45.64 ($48.55) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €40.32 ($42.89) and a fifty-two week high of €67.44 ($71.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of €48.68 and a 200 day moving average of €48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

