Silver Lake Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 2.9% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PID. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,512,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 31,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $305,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PID opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

