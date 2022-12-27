Silver Lake Advisory LLC Buys 1,866 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty comprises 1.9% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.65%.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

