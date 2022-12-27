Silver Lake Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.77.

NYSE PNW opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $80.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average of $72.27. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.31%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

