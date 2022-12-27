Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,811 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after buying an additional 1,185,844 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 18,711.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 850,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.
3M Stock Performance
MMM stock opened at $120.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.33. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $181.78.
3M Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.
Insider Buying and Selling at 3M
In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
