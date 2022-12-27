Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,025 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. First Solar comprises about 2.3% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Solar by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,440 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $156.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.56. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $173.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

