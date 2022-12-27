Silver Lake Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,185 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial makes up 2.2% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,778,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $221,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 305.6% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,378 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 60,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on RF. Compass Point decreased their price target on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

