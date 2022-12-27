Silver Lake Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Hasbro comprises 1.9% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Hasbro by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 62,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $105.73.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

