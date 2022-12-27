Silver Lake Advisory LLC Purchases 450 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,129 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

AMAT stock opened at $97.22 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.