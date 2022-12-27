Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 285 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,719,000 after acquiring an additional 746,907 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB opened at $137.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

