Silver Lake Advisory LLC Takes $303,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,736,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $145.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $92.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

