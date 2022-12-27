Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 81 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 206.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.06.

NYSE:APD opened at $312.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.19.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

