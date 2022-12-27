SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) vs. EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Head to Head Review

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EMCORE and SiTime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $124.13 million 0.29 -$24.33 million ($0.65) -1.49 SiTime $218.81 million 9.74 $32.28 million $2.00 49.71

SiTime has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiTime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

EMCORE has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EMCORE and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -19.60% -12.84% -9.28% SiTime 14.95% 6.71% 6.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EMCORE and SiTime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 2 0 0 2.00 SiTime 0 0 4 0 3.00

EMCORE presently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 235.05%. SiTime has a consensus target price of $116.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.19%. Given EMCORE’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe EMCORE is more favorable than SiTime.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.9% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of EMCORE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of SiTime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SiTime beats EMCORE on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products. It also provides cable TV (CATV) lasers and transmitters that are used in forward-and return-path broadband, subassembly components, analog fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, and CATV fiber amplifiers. In addition, the company offers high-power gain chips products, photodiode products, and GPON fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) and data center chip products for the telecommunication markets; and lasers, receivers, and photodetector components for wireless, distributed sensing, and light detecting and ranging applications. It serves CATV, optical sensing, telecom, data center, and navigation and defense optoelectronics markets. The company sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its timing products through distributors and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

