Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $753,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $203,381.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,873 shares of company stock valued at $735,687. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Smartsheet Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth $83,227,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,080,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,261 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,273,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.21. Smartsheet has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $80.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $199.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

