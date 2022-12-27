Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.17.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.
Insider Activity at Smartsheet
In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $753,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $203,381.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,873 shares of company stock valued at $735,687. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet
Smartsheet Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.21. Smartsheet has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $80.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $199.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.