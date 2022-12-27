S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $332.94 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $481.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Argus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

