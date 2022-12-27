SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Trimmed by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Refined Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 32,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 391,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $167.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

