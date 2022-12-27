SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 4.2% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

