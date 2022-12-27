SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,300 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $40,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $43.05.

