SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPIP stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.