SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,929 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 490,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,655,000 after buying an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $73.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.66.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

