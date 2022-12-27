SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company reduced its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $117.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.33.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

