SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $9,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 84.5% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSEARCA MDY opened at $443.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $448.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.23. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $524.18.
SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
