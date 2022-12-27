Square Token 24-Hour Volume Hits $596,564.00 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Square Token has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Square Token token can currently be bought for approximately $27.40 or 0.00162688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $56.66 million and approximately $596,564.00 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 27.69197392 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $887,400.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

