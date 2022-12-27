St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,474.14.

STJPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded St. James’s Place from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,040 ($12.55) to GBX 1,020 ($12.31) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,673 ($20.19) to GBX 1,549 ($18.69) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded St. James’s Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.10) to GBX 1,365 ($16.47) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

St. James's Place Price Performance

St. James’s Place stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $23.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93.

About St. James's Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

