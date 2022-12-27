Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Holdings Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,483 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.46% of Steel Dynamics worth $59,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after buying an additional 24,456 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $102.59 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $113.12. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.82.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.47 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

