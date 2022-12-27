StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RVP opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a market cap of $57.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.03. Retractable Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

