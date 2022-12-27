StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SIFY stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.53.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

