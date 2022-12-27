Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Stryker by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $242.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

