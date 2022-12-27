Stryker Co. (SYK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on January 31st

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the medical technology company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Stryker has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Stryker has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stryker to earn $9.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

SYK stock opened at $242.84 on Tuesday. Stryker has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The company has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

